Can Debthunch Be Trusted?

Debthunch looks like a bait and switch debt consolidation loan scam. Debthunch has been flooding the market with 0% APR debt consolidation and personal loan offers in the mail. The problem is that the terms and conditions are at the very least confusing, and possibly even suspect.

The interest rates are so low that you would have to have near-perfect credit to be approved for one of Debthunch’s debt consolidation offers. “This isn’t anything new,” according to Ed Miles of Crixeo, “Bullshit low APR debt consolidation offers in the mail are about as old as the US Postal Service.”

According to an industry insider that chose to remain anonymous, “Debthunch is just the middle man. The companies that they sell leads to are the true bait and switch artists. But Debthunch knows they are selling most of their leads to debt settlement companies and not actual lenders.”

Debthunch or Bankruptcy Counseling?

If you need counseling for bankruptcy, use a company approved by the Department of Justice. A reputable company will provide you with a counseling session before filing for bankruptcy. Here, your current financial condition will be analyzed.

Following this counseling session, you and your legal counsel will be better placed to make superior decisions.

You can also follow up these sessions with post-bankruptcy education to prevent you from making the same financial mistakes, and to enable you to have your bankruptcy discharged.

Why You Should Use a Reputable Company for Bankruptcy Counseling

Approved to provide required counseling

Financial counseling will be delivered at your convenience and easy to follow

Swift turnaround of certificate

Liaison with your attorney

Trained and trusted counselors offering superior service

Seaspiracy