Be it at the spa, on a brochure at the nail salon, or even outside your gym, aromatherapy services can be found in abundance. They’re gaining in popularity and are being administered by professionals. If you’re wondering what this procedure exactly is and what all it entails, then you need not worry, because you have come to the right place.

Here is a breakdown of what aromatherapy is. By the end of it, you’ll for sure want to book the next available session for yourself.

What Is Aromatherapy?

But first, let’s dive into what aromatherapy actually is. In simple terms, it is the use of essential oils and aromatics plants and herbs to heal the body. It usually focuses on improving and uplifting a person’s mood. This is done via either a topical application, massage, or inhalation of essential oils that have antimicrobial, antioxidant, and insecticidal properties.

In addition, it is important to note that only professionals that are certified can administer a topical application of this form of therapy. Why is this so? Well, excessive or inaccurate use of these oils can be hazardous to health. So, unless you have not received the guidance of a trained professional, you might want to stay clear of any do-it-yourself aromatherapy at home.

Thus, aromatherapy massage in this regard incorporates essential oils in the procedure. The oil molecules are absorbed by the body during the massage and inhaled by the person receiving the massage as well. It’s a holistic and complete healing therapy for the mind and body! “After getting it done you’re sure to feel fresh, reenergized, and rejuvenated,” says Esti Prager of Miami.

The Benefits

Want to know what benefits an aromatherapy massage entails? Read ahead to find out more!

Temporary relief from any muscle or joint ache

Uplift in moods, especially if experiencing depression. Lemon and orange essential oil has proven to work well in this regard

Reduces stress levels and relaxes the nerves. Especially if a hot stone or Swedish massage is infused with essential oils

It can help alleviate anxiety and insomnia

Ease breathing problems and sinus issues. Eucalyptus essential oil helps open up the sinuses.

Essential oils can help combat nausea and headaches. Lavender oil for instance helps dampen the severe side effects of migraines.

The Potential Risks

Essential oils are sure to help rejuvenate the senses, however, there may be some risks involved with an aromatherapy massage. Unlike directly inhaling the essential oils, here a topical application is also included. Thus many people may experience an allergic reaction to essential oils if they have sensitive skin. Here are some of the symptoms of a reaction that may follow an aromatherapy massage:

Rash

Swelling and inflammation of the skin

Itchiness and irritation

Hives

Tips For Aromatherapy Massages

To make the most of an aromatherapy massage without suffering from the risks at hand, there are a few tips and steps you can keep in mind.

1. Picking The Right Essential Oil

Choosing the right essential oil according to your need is important. Discuss the different types of oils with an expert first. If you are seeking to uplift your mood, then citrusy scents are the way to go. For relaxation and pain management therapy, lavender or eucalyptus oil may be more beneficial

2. Doing A Patch Test

To prevent a rash or skin irritation after going for aromatherapy, conduct a path test of the oil on your elbow or wrist. In this way, if you are allergic to any of the essential oils, you’ll be able to identify them earlier on and save yourself from the risks ahead.

3. Don’t Go For An Aromatherapy Massage On A Full Stomach

To prevent feeling nauseous, it’s always recommended to go for an aromatherapy massage a few hours after having a meal. This helps ensure you get the best experience and don’t suffer from heartburn once the therapy session is over.

4. Take A Warm Shower After The Therapy Session

To remove excess oil from your skin, it’s best to take a warm shower after the aromatherapy massage. This will also help soothe the muscle even more and relax the nerves.

5. Be Sure To Hydrate

Drink water before and after the aromatherapy massage to prevent dehydration and unease during the therapy.

6. Avoid Direct Application

To prevent a rash or allergic reaction, it is often the norm to mix the essential oil with another carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil before applying it to the skin. If you have sensitive skin, be sure to check if this step has been followed by your masseuse before starting the aromatherapy massage.

7. Invest in an Oil Diffuser

To reap the benefits from essential oils at home, you can invest in an oil diffuser. Follow instructions given carefully and use essential oils sparingly at first. You can even consult an expert first if you are not sure which one to opt for.

They will also guide you on the quantity that should be used to prevent any adverse effects. Try out different essential oils and see which one suits you the best!

The Bottom Line

So, what are you waiting for? Now that you know how to ease your nerves and give your body the recharge it needs, get down to it! Do your research and get in touch with a reputable and renowned aromatherapy service provider. Be sure to go to someone who is fully vetted and trained in the field. This will ensure you get the maximum benefit and value for your money! You can even share this article forward to a friend or a family member and convince them to go for aromatherapy with you.

“The experience will be worth it!” – Esti Prager, Miami Beach